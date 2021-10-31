Motoring

What's special about the 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition?

Our motoring journalist puts the 4x4 through its paces during a punishing outing in the Tankwa Karoo

The vastness and desolation of desert habitats have beguiled writers and artists for millennia. Revellers too, wanting to lose their inhibitions, casting their worries into the bluster and leaving footprints on terrain whose deeper layers hide prehistoric fossils. Think of gigs like AfrikaBurn.



Last week we found ourselves at the venue of the celebrated event, known for its off-the-wall combustible sculptures, among other creative expressions. It was largely empty, save for a few others taking lodgings at the Tankwa Tented Camp on the massive farm, named Stonehenge. An environment like the Tankwa Karoo lends itself to all kinds of weird, wonderful, otherworldly sensations...