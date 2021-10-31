Humour

When the punishment fits the crime a little too well

Isn't it ironic that we punish deviant folks by banishing them from the institutions they probably don't want to be in in the first place?

Skhova (nicknamed for his owl-like eyes) is a childhood friend who holds a unique record. I suspect he is the first and only student to ever be “held back” by a year in a catechism class at St Peter's Catholic Church in Hammarsdale.



Anyone who has ever attended First Holy Communion classes will know it’s nearly impossible to fail, mostly because there isn’t even a test to qualify. You just need to illustrate that you comprehend the most basic grade R level concepts and you’re in...