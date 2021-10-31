Women are better drivers than men — but they think they're worse

The topic of driving has long been a hotbed of misogynistic tropes, which is why I take special glee in telling anybody who’ll listen that, according to scientific studies, women are superior drivers to men, and insurance premiums for female drivers reflect this the world over.



Insurers have found that, in general, women are more cautious and more calculated on the road, leading to fewer accidents and outpourings of road rage, and greater vehicular longevity; we are more successful at evading speeding fines and, in general, insurers are more confident in women’s proficiency behind the wheel...