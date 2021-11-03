Hugs out, wet wipes in: how COP26 is fighting Covid-19, climate change

The rubber-gloved bathroom attendants at the COP26 climate talks venue may have the event’s least enviable job — wiping down the portable toilet cubicles after every use to help fight Covid-19.

More than 25,000 delegates are attending the UN talks — one of the first major global gatherings to be held during the pandemic — and organisers have implemented a raft of antivirus measures, including daily testing and mask wearing requirements.

“The safety and security of everyone at COP26 and in the surrounding community is of utmost importance,” organisers said in a 13-page advice note urging delegates to avoid hugs and offering guidance on how to recycle wet wipe packaging.

Delegates at the Glasgow talks have to take a self-administered lateral flow test each day — and record the results on a UK National Health Service (NHS) app — before entering the “Blue Zone” where the negotiations are being held.

That has at times proved a challenge as delegates from close to 200 countries try to make sense of the detailed instructions on swabbing, swirling and dabbing needed to administer a test.