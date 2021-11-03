IN PICS | Russian royal gems, rare coloured diamonds go under the hammer at Geneva auction

Russian royal jewels smuggled out of the country during the 1917 revolution and rare coloured diamonds are on offer at an auction in Geneva next week, looking for deep-pocketed collectors emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic.

An orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats, estimated at 3.6-million to 5.4-million Swiss francs (about R60m to R90m) and set in a ring, is the star lot at auction house Sotheby’s semi-annual jewellery sale in the Swiss city on November 10.

“A beautiful crystal, it’s a fantastic colour with a little bit of orange, but not too much, so it’s a very subtle colour,” Olivier Wagner, head of sale and jewellery expert at Sotheby’s Geneva, told Reuters in the showroom in a lakeside hotel.

“The market is very dynamic and after the pandemic people are very keen to buy jewellery and to buy something tangible they can enjoy.”