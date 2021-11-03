Lifestyle

‘She secretly ruined my life’: Britney Spears goes after parents over conservatorship

03 November 2021 - 09:06 By Lisa Richwine
Singer Britney Spears accused her mother of giving her father 'the idea' to call for the conservatorship 13 years ago. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

An attorney for Britney Spears has asked to question her father under oath about how the pop singer’s money was spent during his 13 years overseeing her conservatorship, according to legal documents filed ahead of a key court hearing next week.

Lawyer Mathew Rosengart also wants Jamie Spears to submit written answers to questions and provide documents about the spending and a documentary’s claims that a security firm monitored the singer’s phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom.

Spears has been living under a court-approved conservatorship that her father spearheaded in 2008 after the Piece of Me singer had a mental health breakdown.

A judge suspended Jamie as conservator of his daughter’s finances in late September and is set to consider whether to end the entire arrangement at a hearing on November 12.

In early September, Jamie reversed his long-standing position and said he supported ending the conservatorship, which his daughter has called humiliating and abusive.

Britney Spears fires salvo at her family for ‘hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know’

US singer Britney Spears has penned another scathing message to her family, who she's accused of letting her down and hurting her "deeper than you'll ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Rosengart has argued in court that Jamie changed course because he mismanaged his daughter’s estate and hoped to avoid an inquiry into his actions.

In court papers filed last week, Rosengart asked Jamie to produce documents, including emails and text messages, regarding the singer’s finances and the allegations in a New York Times documentary that her phone and conversations were monitored.

Rosengart also asked Jamie to sit for a deposition to answer queries under oath.

A newly hired attorney for Jamie did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. A previous attorney for Jamie said he helped rehabilitate his daughter’s career and always acted in her best interests. 

The singer has continued her unveiled attacks on her family over the controversial guardianship. In the latest, Spears accused her mother of giving her father “the idea” to call for the conservatorship 13 years ago.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer shared a lengthy post on Instagram detailing Lynne Spears’ role in the saga and saying her mother “secretly ruined my life”.

The singer vowed to “out” Lynne and Lou Taylor on the issue, and told her mom to take her attitude and “go f**k yourself”. The post was later deleted, according to the news site.

It comes a week after Spears posted a lengthy message targeting her family “for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know”.

— Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo

Reuters

