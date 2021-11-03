‘She secretly ruined my life’: Britney Spears goes after parents over conservatorship

An attorney for Britney Spears has asked to question her father under oath about how the pop singer’s money was spent during his 13 years overseeing her conservatorship, according to legal documents filed ahead of a key court hearing next week.

Lawyer Mathew Rosengart also wants Jamie Spears to submit written answers to questions and provide documents about the spending and a documentary’s claims that a security firm monitored the singer’s phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom.

Spears has been living under a court-approved conservatorship that her father spearheaded in 2008 after the Piece of Me singer had a mental health breakdown.

A judge suspended Jamie as conservator of his daughter’s finances in late September and is set to consider whether to end the entire arrangement at a hearing on November 12.