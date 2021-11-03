Lifestyle

'We're totally gonna do it': Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer are engaged!

The 'Twilight' actress said Meyer proposed to her

03 November 2021 - 09:09 By Jill Serjeant
Actress Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer are engaged. File photo.
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

American actress Kristen Stewart said on Tuesday she was engaged to her partner of two years, actress and writer Dylan Meyer.

Stewart, who in 2017 said she was bisexual, said Meyer had proposed to her.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it ... I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," Stewart told SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"It was very cute. ... We're marrying, it's happening."

Stewart, 31, plays Britain's Princess Diana in the film Spencer, which arrives in movie theaters this week. She rose to global fame in the Twilight movies and dated her co-star, Robert Pattinson.

Her performance as Diana has won rave reviews, with many movie critics tipping her for a best actress Oscar nomination.

Meyer, a writer and actress, is known for her work on the Netflix movie Moxie, and Miss 2059.

Reuters

