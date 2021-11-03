IN PICS | Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse celebrates 70th birthday in style with close friends, family
SA jazz legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse celebrated his 70th birthday in style at 1947 On Vilakazi Street in Soweto on Tuesday.
Close friends and family joined Mabuse for the intimate birthday celebration at the stylish restaurant in the heart of Soweto.
The 70 year-old looked stylish as always in a navy blue suit, and was all smiles while enjoying everyone’s company.
Mabuse’s music career kicked off in the mid-1970s when he was a member of the Beaters Afro-soul band and he toured Zimbabwe.
After the Zimbabwe tour the group changed its name to Harari and Mabuse was lead singer.
The legend has worked with a long list of musicians who are equally accomplished, including the late songbird Miriam Makeba, late African jazz legends Hugh Masekela and Ray Phiri and the late songstress Sibongile Khumalo.
He has kept South Africans dancing to some of his most popular songs such as Burn Out, which has sold more than 500,000 copies.