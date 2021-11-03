Lifestyle

IN PICS | Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse celebrates 70th birthday in style with close friends, family

03 November 2021 - 13:42 By TimesLIVE
Jazz icon Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse was as stylish as always at his 70th birthday celebration at 1947 On Vilakazi Street in Soweto on Tuesday.
Image: Alon Skuy

SA jazz legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse celebrated his 70th birthday in style at 1947 On Vilakazi Street in Soweto on Tuesday. 

Close friends and family joined Mabuse for the intimate birthday celebration at the stylish restaurant in the heart of Soweto.

The 70 year-old looked stylish as always in a navy blue suit, and was all smiles while enjoying everyone’s company. 

Mabuse’s music career kicked off in the mid-1970s when he was a member of the Beaters Afro-soul band and he toured Zimbabwe.

Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse celebrated his 70th birthday with close family and friends.
Image: Alon Skuy
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse with former SA military commander and politician Siphiwe Nyanda.
Image: Alon Skuy
Jazz icon Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse enjoying a moment of silence.
Image: Alon Skuy
Jazz legend Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse was all smiles when he celebrated his 70th birthday in Soweto.
Image: Alon Skuy
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse with photographer Siphiwe Mhlambi during the birthday celebration for the jazz legend on Tuesday.
Image: Alon Skuy
Man of the moment Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse at his 70th birthday celebration at 1947 On Vilakazi Street in Soweto on Tuesday.
Image: Alon Skuy

After the Zimbabwe tour the group changed its name to Harari and Mabuse was lead singer. 

The legend has worked with a long list of musicians who are equally accomplished, including the late songbird Miriam Makeba, late African jazz legends Hugh Masekela and Ray Phiri and the late songstress Sibongile Khumalo.

He has kept South Africans dancing to some of his most popular songs such as Burn Out, which has sold more than 500,000 copies. 

