SPOTLIGHT | 'Eternals' expands Marvel cinematic universe; Monsters come out to play

This week’s Spotlight episode takes a closer look at Marvel Studios’ Eternals cinema release, as well as all the reasons to make it a family movie day out with Monster Family 2.

Eternals is based on Marvel Comics’ near-immortals with superpowers who have secretly lived on and protected Earth for thousands of years. They must save the planet and its people from impending doom in this action-adventure which introduces the 10 new heroes, never before seen on screen. Starring Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek, the film provides non-stop big-screen entertainment.

Eternals is the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic universe, sparking a special celebratory screening in SA as it debuts here. Spotlight features coverage straight from this red-carpet event.

Family entertainment’s favourite family, the Wishbones, return in Monster Family 2 this week at cinemas. They are back in action to save mythical creatures from a talented monster hunter. The voice cast includes Emily Watson, Frank Frost and Catherine Tate. Look out for the interview with Emily Watson, plus all the dress-up treats from movie lovers on Halloween at the special advance screenings on October 31.

