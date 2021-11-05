Lifestyle

'The Rock' vows never again to use real guns in movies after Alec Baldwin shooting tragedy

05 November 2021 - 08:50 By Omar Younis
Actor Dwayne Johnson has weighed in on the tragedy on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie 'Rust' where a crew member was killed in an accidental shooting. File photo.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Hollywood action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said on Wednesday he would not use real guns in his movies any more after a fatal shooting incident involving actor Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico last month.

Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere of his new Netflix blockbuster Red Notice with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said films made by his company, Seven Buck Productions, would “not use real guns ever again”.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21 on the set of Rust when a gun Baldwin was holding released a live bullet, police said. Baldwin had been told that the gun was “cold”, an industry term meaning it was safe to use.

The incident has reignited concern about the use of prop guns like the weapon Baldwin discharged.

Reuters

