WIN | Help SA's musicians: double tickets to be won for Hunter's #MusicNeedsYou concert
Local music industry to get a kick-start at the #MusicNeedsYou concert on November 14 in Johannesburg
It has been almost two years since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in SA. Lockdown meant mask-wearing, social distancing and no more live events. Many musicians, producers, support staff, suppliers and agencies have lost their income because of a lack of opportunity to perform or help execute events.
But now, as rules and regulations relating to gatherings and concerts have eased, the industry is making a return.
“Not unhindered by the alcohol bans and other restrictions, Distell has pushed through the hard times and is doing its bit to support the national vaccination roll-out and local talent in the events industry who have been affected by Covid-19,” says Alicia Reddy, brand manager for Hunter’s Premium Cider.
Hunter's is leading this initiative with the #MusicNeedsYou concert on November 14 at Altitude Beach in Fourways, Johannesburg.
“The concert provides an opportunity for local talent and their teams to kick-start the opening of the industry,” says Reddy.
The line-up, on stage from 2pm to 10pm, includes prominent SA musicians such as Cassper Nyovest, DJ PH, DJ Olwee, Lelowhatsgood, De Mthuda, Jovis and Kabza De Small.
“A day out in the sun with great entertainment, good food and your favourite Hunter’s is just what we all need about now,” said Reddy.
After the concert, Hunter's will make a donation to support up-and-coming youth music talent. Fifty percent of ticket proceeds will go to the Music in Africa Foundation, a pan-African arts organisation that supports the music industry.
Win double tickets to the #MusicNeedsYou concert
To help cash-strapped consumers, Hunter's is giving away 50 double tickets worth R200 each.
To enter, simply email your name, surname and phone number to peace.maluleke@wppteamliquid.com before 5pm on November 11, with “TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE ticket giveaway” in the subject line.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by the organisers of the event.
For more information, follow Hunter's on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or visit the Hunter’s website.
Hunter’s Premium Cider promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.
This article was paid for by Hunter’s Premium Cider.