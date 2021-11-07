Bite-sized Reviews

'America’s Secret Nazis', 'Army of Thieves': Five things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series, documentaries and movies

ARMY OF THIEVES



An adequate heist thriller framed as a prequel to Zach Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Directed by and starring the likable Matthias Schweighöfer as a skilled safecracking nerd who joins a team of likeminded thieves to pull off a series of daring and increasingly impossible heists with all the predictable relationship-straining rivalry that such capers create...