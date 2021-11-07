Series Review

'Colin in Black and White' has timely relevance given Quinton de Kock knee controversy

Our local blowhards could learn from this six-part series that tells the story of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his gesture of solidarity with antiracism

In light of the recent furore surrounding South African cricket player Quinton de Kock’s refusal to take the knee (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sport/cricket/2021-10-28-i-am-not-a-racist-says-apologetic-quinton-de-kock-as-he-commits-to-taking-the-knee-and-to-the-proteas/) in a show of solidarity against racism before the team’s recent match against the West Indies, Ava Duvernay’s six-part series Colin in Black and White has a timely relevance for SA.



The series was created in collaboration with and features its subject, US NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who made his name in his homeland, first for his prowess on the field for the San Francisco 49ers over five seasons from 2011, and then, in 2016, as the object of conservative and right-wing outrage. This was after he knelt during the singing of the national anthem in a symbolic act of solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement...