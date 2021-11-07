Opinion

The climate change we’ve been warned about is here

Global warming will, with its calamities, change many ideas about what we need to live well, writes William Ospina

The climate is the new chief actor of world history. Gone are the days when humans would set the agenda. It will now be imposed on us.



Our time here is brief, but planetary phenomena gestate patiently. What we're about to live through has been simmering for centuries: the years of the Industrial Revolution, and of the transport, communications and technology revolutions. They arose from our desire to make this a more comfortable world for ourselves, though their result is to have made it increasingly uncomfortable, if not unlivable. ..