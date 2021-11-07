Lifestyle

Opinion

The climate change we’ve been warned about is here

Global warming will, with its calamities, change many ideas about what we need to live well, writes William Ospina

07 November 2021 - 00:00 By William Ospina

The climate is the new chief actor of world history. Gone are the days when humans would set the agenda. It will now be imposed on us.

Our time here is brief, but planetary phenomena gestate patiently. What we're about to live through has been simmering for centuries: the years of the Industrial Revolution, and of the transport, communications and technology revolutions. They arose from our desire to make this a more comfortable world for ourselves, though their result is to have made it increasingly uncomfortable, if not unlivable. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Leopard cub dodges hungry hyena in life-or-death situation Travel
  2. Why do olive oils made in SA tend to be pricier than imported ones? Food
  3. Buy the best: These are SA’s top 10 extra virgin olive oils for 2021 Food
  4. Pay school fees or raise funds for education with Standard Bank UCount Rewards ... Lifestyle
  5. How to maximise the health benefits of immune-boosting turmeric Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021