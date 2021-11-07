Lifestyle

Art

V&A Artist Alliance mentors bold, young creative talent

Incubator programme aims to give emerging artists the space and opportunity to turn their talent into marketable skills, profitable businesses and sustainable careers

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
07 November 2021 - 00:00

Jozua Gerrard’s art blazes with bold symbols and colours, like his trademark red horned mask. Every work by this gifted millennial — one of a dozen emerging artists from Cape Town selected for the first V&A Waterfront Artist Alliance incubator programme — was snapped up at his latest solo show in August.

But the 20-year-old will be exhibiting again next month with fellow artists in the programme, when they graduate and showcase their artworks at the Waterfront...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Leopard cub dodges hungry hyena in life-or-death situation Travel
  2. Why do olive oils made in SA tend to be pricier than imported ones? Food
  3. Buy the best: These are SA’s top 10 extra virgin olive oils for 2021 Food
  4. Pay school fees or raise funds for education with Standard Bank UCount Rewards ... Lifestyle
  5. How to maximise the health benefits of immune-boosting turmeric Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021