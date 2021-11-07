Art

V&A Artist Alliance mentors bold, young creative talent

Incubator programme aims to give emerging artists the space and opportunity to turn their talent into marketable skills, profitable businesses and sustainable careers

Jozua Gerrard’s art blazes with bold symbols and colours, like his trademark red horned mask. Every work by this gifted millennial — one of a dozen emerging artists from Cape Town selected for the first V&A Waterfront Artist Alliance incubator programme — was snapped up at his latest solo show in August.



But the 20-year-old will be exhibiting again next month with fellow artists in the programme, when they graduate and showcase their artworks at the Waterfront...