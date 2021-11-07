Humour
Why does Hollywood still dish out starring roles to guns?
The fatal shooting on a movie set shouldn't surprise anyone
07 November 2021 - 00:01
When the story broke about Alec Baldwin shooting and killing the director of photography on the set of the movie Rush (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2021-10-22-cinematographer-killed-director-wounded-after-alec-baldwin-fires-prop-gun-on-movie-set/), I was surprised. No, don’t be absurd; the source of my surprise wasn’t that this happened. I was just amazed that this was newsworthy. Folks fatally shooting each other on Hollywood movie sets shouldn’t be an event.
The tragic incident reminded me a quote I read in this newspaper in the early '90s: “no-one has ever accused Hollywood of having any style. In fact, it is the only society that went from primitive to decadent without ever reaching a civilised level.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.