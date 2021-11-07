Lifestyle

Astrology

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | November 7 to 13 2021

What do the stars have in store for you?

Linda Shaw Columnist
07 November 2021 - 00:02

SCORPIO

October 23 to November 21..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Leopard cub dodges hungry hyena in life-or-death situation Travel
  2. Why do olive oils made in SA tend to be pricier than imported ones? Food
  3. Buy the best: These are SA’s top 10 extra virgin olive oils for 2021 Food
  4. Pay school fees or raise funds for education with Standard Bank UCount Rewards ... Lifestyle
  5. How to maximise the health benefits of immune-boosting turmeric Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021