Sunday Times to sell historic District Six photos at NFT auction

The Sunday Times is stepping into new territory this month alongside the likes of Bryan Habana, Arno Carstens and Marco Oliver when it takes part in a non-fungible token (NFT) auction for the first time.

An NFT can be described as a digital certificate of ownership, according to Momint, an online distribution platform for creators and artists. It is also the organiser of the November 11 auction.

“Non-fungible” means unique and irreplaceable, and the NFT lives on a blockchain — a form of digital ledger (or an “open, transparent and ultra-reliable bank”, says Momint) that stores every token ever created on it. The blockchain “bank” also helps enable the safe trade and sale of these assets.