‘Completely untrue’ Miss SA won’t participate in Miss Universe pageant: organisers

Miss SA organisers are digging their heels in over Miss SA Lalela Mswane’s participation in the 70th Miss Universe pageant, insisting she will participate in the event and dismissing allegations to the contrary as “completely unfounded and untrue”.

Pressure is mounting for the beauty queen to withdraw from the pageant taking place in Eilat in Israel on December 12, with pro-Palestine supporters saying SA’s participation was “inexcusable”.

Mandla Mandela also called for a boycott, saying Mswane should not attend the ceremony in Israel “in protest at the occupation and cruel treatment of Palestinians at the hands of the apartheid Israeli regime”.

Miss SA organisers have previously defended her participation, saying it was “not getting involved in a political war of words” but was instead looking forward to watching the recently crowned beauty queen proudly represent the country on an international stage.