Pressure mounts as calls grow for Miss SA to boycott Miss Universe pageant in Israel

The controversy surrounding beauty queen Lalela Mswane participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel continues to cause a rift online.

This week, the Miss SA winner came under fire, with pro-Palestine supporters urging the 24-year-old not to attend the Miss Universe pageant.

Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) said SA’s participation was “inexcusable”.

“It’s disappointing that she as well as her organisers will be representing us, a country that knows first hand what it is like living under an occupation, in an apartheid state,” PSA wrote on Instagram.

Grandson of former late president Nelson Mandela, Mandla Mandela, also called for a boycott, saying Mswane should not attend the ceremony in Israel “in protest at the occupation and the cruel treatment of Palestinians at the hands of the apartheid Israel regime”.

According to reports, Miss Malaysia and Miss Indonesia have withdrawn from the event.