Princess Charlene reunites with family in Monaco after 10-month stay in SA

Princess Charlene of Monaco has finally been reunited with her family after a 10-month stay in SA.

The princess came to SA in March to attend the funeral of the late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini but stayed on in the country after she contracted an ear, nose and throat infection.

The former Olympic swimmer, who married Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011, was here to raise awareness about rhino poaching when she took ill.

During her stay, she was involved with conservation operations including rhino monitoring and tracking, deployment with the Anti-Poaching Unit, educational wildlife photography sessions, and a white rhino dart and dehorning exercise on a safari in KwaZulu-Natal.