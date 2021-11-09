'We're devastated': UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness
09 November 2021 - 08:46
One of the founding members of British reggae band UB40, Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his band has announced.
Wilson, known by his stage name Astro, left the band in 2013 to perform with breakaway group "UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro".
"We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness.
RIP ASTRO— UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) November 6, 2021
We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness.
Our sincere condolences to his family
UB40 pic.twitter.com/6huxc1wN8k
"The world will never be the same without him," the group said in a statement on Twitter over the weekend.
Reuters