Why Travis Scott, Drake may be held liable for deadly Houston concert

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed and a criminal investigation has been opened after eight people died and hundreds were injured in an apparent crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival on Friday.

While details of what led to the deadly concert stampede are still emerging, here is an explanation of who could be held liable for the incident:

WHAT DO THE LAWSUITS CLAIM?

At least 14 civil lawsuits have been filed against promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc or a subsidiary, Live Nation Worldwide Inc, according to court records. Of those, 10 name Scott — whose real name is Jacques Webster — as a defendant and one names Drake, a fellow rapper and guest performer.

The lawsuits generally say that Live Nation acted negligently by failing to create and enforce proper safety protocols, failing to provide adequate security and failing to maintain proper crowd control. The victims were crushed in a chaotic surge near the stage, with some trampled and others unable to breathe.

“Conditions were created and consented to by the festival organisers that caused several stampedes and a crowd compression that resulted in the tragic deaths of eight individuals and the serious injuries of hundreds more,” according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Houston resident Wasem Abulawi, who the suit says was “seriously and permanently injured”.