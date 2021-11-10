Activist Malala ‘marks a precious day’ as she marries beau at home in UK

Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls’ education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has married, she said on social media on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.

Malala gave no other information about her husband. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre. Reuters could not confirm this.