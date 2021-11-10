Prince Harry says ‘Megxit’ is a misogynistic term ‘created by a troll’

Prince Harry said on Tuesday that the term “Megxit,” a phrase used by the British press to describe the decision by him and his wife Meghan to quit their royal duties, was a misogynistic term.

Harry was speaking by video on a panel called “The Internet Lie Machine”, organised by US technology and culture magazine Wired.

He said the word was an example of online and media hatred.

“Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was, or is, a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll,” Harry said. He did not elaborate.

Harry and Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to California last year to lead a more independent life. Harry has said that part of the reason for their departure was the racist treatment of Meghan, whose mother is Black and whose father is white, by the British tabloid media.