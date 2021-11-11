Lifestyle

EFF calls on Miss SA Lalela Mswane to boycott Miss Universe pageant in Israel

11 November 2021 - 10:00
Miss SA Lalela Mswane will participate in the Miss Universe pageant.
Miss SA Lalela Mswane will participate in the Miss Universe pageant.
Image: Supplied

The EFF is the latest organisation to call on Miss SA Lalela Mswane to boycott the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.

The party on Wednesday urged Mswane to “stand with the oppressed” and affirm the “beauty of Palestine” by refusing to participate in the event.

“No South African whose liberation came through the international boycott of Afrikaner apartheid by peoples of the world should ever negotiate to boycott Israel,” the party said.

Mandla Mandela, the grandson of the late former president Nelson Mandela. also issued a statement calling for Mswane to boycott the event.

However, the Miss SA organisation stood its ground on Tuesday, saying Mswane would participate in the pageant, and distanced itself from what it called a "political war of words" online.

“Anyone who wants to rob Mswane of her moment in the spotlight is unkind and short-sighted. She is a shining beacon for young women everywhere, showing them that being beautiful while being clever and educated is very possible.

“We are not a political organisation and the Miss Universe pageant is not a politically inspired event,” said the organisation. 

READ MORE

Pressure mounts as calls grow for Miss SA to boycott Miss Universe pageant in Israel

The controversy surrounding beauty queen Lalela Mswane participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel continues to cause a rift online.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

‘Completely untrue’ Miss SA won’t participate in Miss Universe pageant: organisers

Miss SA organisers are digging their heels in over Miss SA Lalela Mswane's participation in the 70th Miss Universe pageant, insisting she will ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

SA reacts to Miss SA equating calls to boycott pageant in Israel as ‘bullying’

"You are sending a black South African woman to represent SA on stage in an apartheid state. If you don't understand how tone deaf that is, then I ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Princess Charlene reunites with family in Monaco after 10-month stay in SA Lifestyle
  2. ‘Completely untrue’ Miss SA won’t participate in Miss Universe pageant: ... Lifestyle
  3. Pressure mounts as calls grow for Miss SA to boycott Miss Universe pageant in ... Lifestyle
  4. Buy the best: These are SA’s top 10 extra virgin olive oils for 2021 Food
  5. WATCH | Once-in-a-lifetime sighting of leopard stealing lion cub leaves ... Travel

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...