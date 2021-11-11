POLL | Should Miss SA Lalela Mswane boycott the Miss Universe pageant in Israel?

South Africans are divided over Miss SA Lalela Mswane's decision to participate in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.

Mandla Mandela, grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, called on Mswane to boycott the event “in protest at the occupation and cruel treatment of Palestinians at the hands of the apartheid Israeli regime”.

As did the EFF, which urged the beauty queen to “stand with the oppressed” and affirm the “beauty of Palestine” by refusing to participate in the event.

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) said it would be disingenuous for the contestants to go to Israel.