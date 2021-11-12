27 awesome series, doccies and movies to stream on Showmax this November

SHOWMAX ORIGINAL

THE WIFE

Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s best-selling novel Hlomu the Wife, The Wife follows a journalist (Skeem Saam’s Mbalenhle Mavimbela) who falls in love with a taxi driver (Necktie Youth’s Bonko Khoza), not realising that when you marry a man, you marry his secrets.

The Wife is being produced by Stained Glass, the company behind Safta-winning shows such as eHostela and Uzalo, SA’s most-watched soap opera.

