From salami sticks to lactose-free ice-cream — here’s where your Woolies faves have gone

12 November 2021 - 11:48
Some of your favourite food items from Woolworths are out of stock until next year, said the food retailer. File photo.
Image: Bruce Gorton

Food retailer Woolworths has responded to questions from customers about their favourite food items that have been off the shelves for a while.

The retailer had announced the launch of its new Chuckles ice-cream range with the picture captioned “Did we just fix 2021?”. Some were impressed but others used the opportunity to ask important questions.

Salami sticks and turmeric coconut salad dressing were some of the items Woolies was made to answer for.

Prawn chips

“Please bring back the original prawn cocktail chips,” one user tweeted, to which Woolworths responded with the good news, saying the item was restocked. 

Turmeric coconut salad dressing

Well, 2021 is almost fixed, but where is the turmeric coconut salad dressing? It is almost Christmas, another tweeter asked.

Salami sticks 

The bad news? It’s not clear when you can expect to see salami sticks on the shelves, but the good news is they are working hard to restock them.

Lactose-free ice-cream

If you were a fan, Woolies has unfortunately discontinued the range due to poor performance and has replaced it with new options.

We have launched a coconut-based ice-cream range. Extremely creamy strawberry-flavoured frozen dessert, creamy vanilla and creamy caramel-flavoured frozen dessert,” said Woolworths. 

Profiterole

Jalapeño atchar

