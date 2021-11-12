From salami sticks to lactose-free ice-cream — here’s where your Woolies faves have gone
Food retailer Woolworths has responded to questions from customers about their favourite food items that have been off the shelves for a while.
The retailer had announced the launch of its new Chuckles ice-cream range with the picture captioned “Did we just fix 2021?”. Some were impressed but others used the opportunity to ask important questions.
Salami sticks and turmeric coconut salad dressing were some of the items Woolies was made to answer for.
Prawn chips
“Please bring back the original prawn cocktail chips,” one user tweeted, to which Woolworths responded with the good news, saying the item was restocked.
Turmeric coconut salad dressing
Well, 2021 is almost fixed, but where is the turmeric coconut salad dressing? It is almost Christmas, another tweeter asked.
Hi Ntando, you can use the Woolies mobi-app to see which store has stock of the dressing near you. 🙂— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 9, 2021
Salami sticks
The bad news? It’s not clear when you can expect to see salami sticks on the shelves, but the good news is they are working hard to restock them.
Hi Zintle, we feel you fam. 🥺— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 9, 2021
The salami sticks are out of stock at the moment and we have our foods team working on getting them back on the shelves as soon as they can. ❤️
Lactose-free ice-cream
If you were a fan, Woolies has unfortunately discontinued the range due to poor performance and has replaced it with new options.
“We have launched a coconut-based ice-cream range. Extremely creamy strawberry-flavoured frozen dessert, creamy vanilla and creamy caramel-flavoured frozen dessert,” said Woolworths.
Hi Phumu 🙂— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 9, 2021
We have discontinued the lactose free-range due to poor performance.
We have launched a coconut based ice cream range.
Extremely creamy strawberry flavoured frozen dessert, creamy vanilla, and creamy caramel flavoured frozen dessert https://t.co/amXD5WwtHY
Profiterole
Just reading this tweet, made our mouths water, Simon.— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 9, 2021
We'll ask our buying team and get back to you. Can you slide in our DMs with your cellphone number & e-mail address? 😄
Jalapeño atchar
Hi Lesego! The Jalapeño Atchaar is out of stock. It will be back soon. 🙂— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 9, 2021
They will only be back in stock around January, we're really trying fam! 😭— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 9, 2021