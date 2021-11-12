PIC | Paris Hilton shares first snap from wedding to Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is married and shared the first snap from the star-studded wedding.

Hilton, 40, married her beau of two years, Carter Reum, at a private estate in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday in an event attended by Kim Kardashian-West and Paula Abdul, according to People.

The couple got engaged in February on the socialite’s birthday, when Reum, a venture capitalist, proposed to the heiress on a tropical island.

Hilton later shared snaps from the intimate occasion, showing off her emerald engagement ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-great grandson of Louis Cartier.