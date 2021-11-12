Lifestyle

PIC | Paris Hilton shares first snap from wedding to Carter Reum

The hotel heiress married at a private estate in LA on Thursday

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
12 November 2021 - 15:10
Paris Hilton has married her boyfriend of two years, Carter Reum. File photo.
Paris Hilton has married her boyfriend of two years, Carter Reum. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Paris Hilton is married and shared the first snap from the star-studded wedding.

Hilton, 40, married her beau of two years, Carter Reum, at a private estate in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday in an event attended by Kim Kardashian-West and Paula Abdul, according to People.

The couple got engaged in February on the socialite’s birthday, when Reum, a venture capitalist, proposed to the heiress on a tropical island. 

Hilton later shared snaps from the intimate occasion, showing off her emerald engagement ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-great grandson of Louis Cartier. 

The couple had been friends for 15 years before being in a relationship. 

On Friday, Hilton took to Instagram to share the first snap from the nuptials with her 16.6-million followers. 

The post featured the hotel heiress in her wedding gown and veil alongside the caption: “My forever begins today.”

The wedding festivities will air on the reality star’s 13-part docuseries Paris In Love in the US. 

