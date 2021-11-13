Pro-Palestine group vows to continue call for Miss SA to withdraw from Miss Universe pageant
Despite the organisers of Miss SA declaring that Lalela Mswane will represent SA in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, the youth wing of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance has been unrelenting in its call for her to withdraw from the event.
On Friday, the youth league posted on its Instagram page that it had handed a memorandum to the Miss SA organisers in Johannesburg detailing its demands.
“The memorandum handed over today by the PSAYL members to the Miss SA Organisation, stating exactly why Lalela should not attend the Miss Universe beauty pageant held in Apartheid Israel as well as also stating our demands to the Miss SA Organisation.” the youth league stated.
“We will not stop making our voices heard until the demands are met.
“Having said this we hope Miss SA and Stephanie Weil joins the call to boycott Apartheid Israel‼
“It is time for an immediate withdrawal‼”
Earlier this week the Miss SA organisation’s CEO Stephanie Weil refuted claims about Mswane’s change of heart.
Instead, Weil insisted the pageant was “thrilled to be able to make Mswane’s childhood dream — to wear the crown while representing her country globally — come true”.
“SA was placed very firmly in the 21st century when Zozibini Tunzi, proudly wearing her natural hair without trying to conceal it under a weave or a wig, was crowned Miss Universe. Her refusal to bow to pressure to look a certain way was ground-breaking and opened the door to diversity and the rise of the individual as opposed to lookalikes,” said Weil.
“Like her, Mswane will be a role model to young women, not just across the country, but across the African continent. Anyone who wants to rob Mswane of her moment in the spotlight is unkind and short-sighted. She is a shining beacon for young women everywhere, showing them that being beautiful while being clever and educated is very possible.
“We are not a political organisation and the Miss Universe pageant is not a politically-inspired event.”
