Pro-Palestine group vows to continue call for Miss SA to withdraw from Miss Universe pageant

Despite the organisers of Miss SA declaring that Lalela Mswane will represent SA in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, the youth wing of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance has been unrelenting in its call for her to withdraw from the event.

On Friday, the youth league posted on its Instagram page that it had handed a memorandum to the Miss SA organisers in Johannesburg detailing its demands.

“The memorandum handed over today by the PSAYL members to the Miss SA Organisation, stating exactly why Lalela should not attend the Miss Universe beauty pageant held in Apartheid Israel as well as also stating our demands to the Miss SA Organisation.” the youth league stated.

“We will not stop making our voices heard until the demands are met.

“Having said this we hope Miss SA and Stephanie Weil joins the call to boycott Apartheid Israel‼

“It is time for an immediate withdrawal‼”