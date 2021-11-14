Opinion

Coalition politics: we should worry when losers band together to win

After worst voter turnout in our democratic history, we risk ending up with the lowest common denominator of compromise, not the highest common factor of service

To coalesce or not to coalesce, that is the question. Coalitions come into play where a democratic process has failed to appoint a majority that can form a government without consultation.



Our local government elections have delivered such a result in no fewer than 66 municipalities. But, even though coalition governments are fairly commonplace in advanced societies and have resulted in functionally acceptable governments over many years, in SA it's not going to be so easy...