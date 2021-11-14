Opinion
Coalition politics: we should worry when losers band together to win
After worst voter turnout in our democratic history, we risk ending up with the lowest common denominator of compromise, not the highest common factor of service
14 November 2021 - 00:00
To coalesce or not to coalesce, that is the question. Coalitions come into play where a democratic process has failed to appoint a majority that can form a government without consultation.
Our local government elections have delivered such a result in no fewer than 66 municipalities. But, even though coalition governments are fairly commonplace in advanced societies and have resulted in functionally acceptable governments over many years, in SA it's not going to be so easy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.