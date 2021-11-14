On My Radar

Five minutes with 'Celebrity Game Night' host Anele Mdoda

One of the many things the radio host has been up to lately is the launch of a new app, Fula Mobile. We find out what else is on her radar

Apart from being crowned the best breakfast show host at the South African Radio Awards for her weekly breakfast show on 94.7 and ensuring new Miss SA Lalela Mswane has been able to hit the ground running, Anele Mdoda has been dabbling in the tech side of things.



She’s very passionate about Fula Mobile, a new app that lets users search for and discover petrol stations and convenience stores at which to fill up and buy food. ..