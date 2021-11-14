Home still where the heart is for first all-female 'Idols SA' top three
Fame can’t make these moms forget their cuddly babies
14 November 2021 - 00:03
Sunset cruises in Cape Town, personal stylists, vocal coaching, a doctor and a therapist on call. For Karabo, S’22kile and Berry this all ends in seven days.
Sunday Times this week spent an afternoon with the Idols SA top three at their guest house in Johannesburg...
