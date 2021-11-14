Humour

How to tell someone sweet that they're really annoying

You do what everyone does: shift the responsibility to someone (anyone) else

The other evening, my soon-to-be 17-year-old was rolling his eyes, talking about the 94.7 playlist and how they seem to play the same songs over and over again, on a loop. He and his 14-year-old brother prefer that frequency when driving with us.



In his words: “It's better to listen to a music-intensive station with jocks that have nothing to say. I can only listen to conversations about state capture, murder and depression for so long before I want to slit my wrists. I just wish their playlist didn’t sound like someone with one CD stuck in the slot on a drive from Joburg to Durban.”..