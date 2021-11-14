A-Listers

IN PICS | Books and berries in a week of social celebration

A busy week celebrating musical legend Robbie Malinga, followed by the sozzling launch of a berry gin

It’s never a good omen when you arrive at an event to spy staff mopping floors and putting finishing touches to the décor.



However, while the event paying homage to musical legend Robbie Malinga on what would have been his 53rd birthday could have been a hot mess, it turned out to be a poignant night celebrating the life of a Mzansi son gone too soon...