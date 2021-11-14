Movie Review

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' is a love letter to The New Yorker

Director's 10th film pays homage to the legendary magazine, whose brilliant, incisive journalism shaped his world view from a young age

As the descendant of avid fans of The New Yorker, there is much to love and appreciate in The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s long-delayed but charming and stylishly realised tribute to the trailblazing magazine’s distinct mix of fiction, humour and ruminative reportage.



Anderson's films, with their archly constructed production and literary storytelling, may seem to be the epitome of The New Yorker’s upper Manhattan intellectual set, but in fact the filmmaker is a native of Houston, Texas, who fell in love as a teenager with the magazine’s whimsical weekly musings on everything that was happening in New York and the world at large...