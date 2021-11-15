‘From icrush kaMama wakho to ekaSisi wakho’ — here’s what your politician faves look like with FaceApp

Tweeps have been asking for “younger leaders” in government, and (kind of) got their wish on social media at the weekend.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and retired finance minister Tito Mboweni were among the politician faves who left social media doing a double-take over their “younger” versions courtesy of FaceApp.

The app took over on social media at the weekend and saw many hopping on it to give politicians a “glow up”.

The app allows users to change their faces, making themselves appear older or younger.

Users also can edit their makeup, change their hair colour and can even give themselves facial features like a beard and eyebrows.

Mbalula joked that the app takes you from a mom’s crush to a sister’s obsession.

“From icrush kaMama wakho to ekaSisi wakho. What is this witchcraft I see?” he said.