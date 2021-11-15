Lifestyle

‘From icrush kaMama wakho to ekaSisi wakho’ — here’s what your politician faves look like with FaceApp

15 November 2021 - 11:45
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and retired finance minister Tito Mboweni left social media doing a double-take about their 'younger' selves.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and retired finance minister Tito Mboweni left social media doing a double-take about their 'younger' selves.
Image: Fikile Mbalula and Tito Mboweni/Twitter

Tweeps have been asking for “younger leaders” in government, and (kind of) got their wish on social media at the weekend.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and retired finance minister Tito Mboweni were among the politician faves who left social media doing a double-take over their “younger” versions courtesy of FaceApp.

The app took over on social media at the weekend and saw many hopping on it to give politicians a “glow up”.

The app allows users to change their faces, making themselves appear older or younger.

Users also can edit their makeup, change their hair colour and can even give themselves facial features like a beard and eyebrows.

Mbalula joked that the app takes you from a mom’s crush to a sister’s obsession.

“From icrush kaMama wakho to ekaSisi wakho. What is this witchcraft I see?” he said.

Mboweni felt “cute” after seeing his edit.

Politicians who had their faces edited included One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, EFF leader Julius Malema, former president Jacob Zuma and his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The app, owned by Russian company Wireless Lab, came under scrutiny in 2019 after concerns were raised about its user agreement. 

The agreement allows the company to use the images users upload for whatever purpose it sees fit. 

FaceApp CEO Yaroslav Goncharov told The Washington Post that deleting the app won’t get rid of any photos that are on the company’s servers. 

As usual, social media users also shared pictures of their edited selves, which saw the app topping Twitters trending list.

Here is a snapshot of some of their edits:

MORE

Old-age challenge: is FaceApp really a Russian spy in digital form?

Concerns have been raised about the picture app's user agreement. We find out if your privacy is really under threat
Lifestyle
2 years ago

See Somizi, Boity as golden oldies: more celebs take the old-age challenge

The privacy issues around FaceApp haven’t stopped more and more A-listers from using the photo filtering app to get a sneak peek at their future ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Johnny Clegg dominates Google SA search, and FaceApp prompts curiosity

South Africans generated more than 500,000 search queries on Johnny Clegg on Tuesday, after the Juluka musician succumbed to pancreatic cancer, ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pro-Palestine group vows to continue call for Miss SA to withdraw from Miss ... Lifestyle
  2. Home still where the heart is for first all-female 'Idols SA' top three Lifestyle
  3. Icebergs ahoy! Direct flights from Cape Town to Antarctica signal new era in ... Travel
  4. Fake sea and phony beaches: why Joburgers love an ocean fantasy Lifestyle
  5. ‘Completely untrue’ Miss SA won’t participate in Miss Universe pageant: ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...