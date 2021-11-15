‘From icrush kaMama wakho to ekaSisi wakho’ — here’s what your politician faves look like with FaceApp
Tweeps have been asking for “younger leaders” in government, and (kind of) got their wish on social media at the weekend.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and retired finance minister Tito Mboweni were among the politician faves who left social media doing a double-take over their “younger” versions courtesy of FaceApp.
The app took over on social media at the weekend and saw many hopping on it to give politicians a “glow up”.
The app allows users to change their faces, making themselves appear older or younger.
Users also can edit their makeup, change their hair colour and can even give themselves facial features like a beard and eyebrows.
Mbalula joked that the app takes you from a mom’s crush to a sister’s obsession.
“From icrush kaMama wakho to ekaSisi wakho. What is this witchcraft I see?” he said.
Uzbonile kwi Face App 😅 my sister send me this. pic.twitter.com/xsBOB1enop— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) November 14, 2021
Mboweni felt “cute” after seeing his edit.
Politicians who had their faces edited included One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, EFF leader Julius Malema, former president Jacob Zuma and his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Nah face app is a scam😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C6Lg5TgXao— Beloved eKasi (@Beloved_Ekasi) November 13, 2021
The app, owned by Russian company Wireless Lab, came under scrutiny in 2019 after concerns were raised about its user agreement.
The agreement allows the company to use the images users upload for whatever purpose it sees fit.
FaceApp CEO Yaroslav Goncharov told The Washington Post that deleting the app won’t get rid of any photos that are on the company’s servers.
As usual, social media users also shared pictures of their edited selves, which saw the app topping Twitter’s trending list.
Here is a snapshot of some of their edits:
Face App FOMO got me like… #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/j9VBHM3GXO— Pabi Moloi (@PabiMoloi) November 14, 2021
Even FaceApp doesn't know how to age Thembi Seete. Jesus is surely coming pic.twitter.com/iF27v6hB0y— Karabo (@karabeast24) November 13, 2021
Face app be lying to us😩😩🤣😂playing mind games with me pic.twitter.com/E5aIRBRpZ5— 👑Miss Ndaba👑 (@AsekaNdaba) November 10, 2021
Aibo njalo this faceapp thing aikhona 😂😂😂😂 FaceApp #faceapp pic.twitter.com/F334oZF6aM— KINGDOM (@Mr_Zulu_Mbuso) November 13, 2021
What in the Kim K is this ? 😬 lol #faceapp pic.twitter.com/9rKuM5pdq7— Pamela 🌷 (@nehlee_royalty) November 13, 2021
