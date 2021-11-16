'Called up from the reserves': Original Ghostbusters return in new film

It's a family affair both on and off screen in the new Ghostbusters movie as writer and director Jason Reitman brings his father's film franchise to a new generation.

Jason said he had the characters for Ghostbusters: Afterlife in his head for a long time and when he reached out with the idea to his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films, the elder Reitman cried.

“One day I knew what the ending of the movie was, and that's when I know I'm going to make something,” Jason said at the movie's premiere in New York on Monday night. “I knew it was time.”

In the new film, we see a single mother played by Carrie Coon move with her two children to a small town to reconnect with her estranged father's side of the family. They end up learning things they could have never imagined.

The original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson suit up for the new film and called the experience joyful.