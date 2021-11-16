Lifestyle

'Called up from the reserves': Original Ghostbusters return in new film

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson suit up for the new film and called the experience joyful.

16 November 2021 - 10:29 By Alicia Powell
Actors Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray arrive for the world premiere of the film 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in Manhattan.
Actors Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray arrive for the world premiere of the film 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in Manhattan.
Image: Mike Sega/Reuters

It's a family affair both on and off screen in the new Ghostbusters movie as writer and director Jason Reitman brings his father's film franchise to a new generation.

Jason said he had the characters for Ghostbusters: Afterlife in his head for a long time and when he reached out with the idea to his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films, the elder Reitman cried.

“One day I knew what the ending of the movie was, and that's when I know I'm going to make something,” Jason said at the movie's premiere in New York on Monday night. “I knew it was time.”

In the new film, we see a single mother played by Carrie Coon move with her two children to a small town to reconnect with her estranged father's side of the family. They end up learning things they could have never imagined.

The original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson suit up for the new film and called the experience joyful.

Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People magazine

He follows in Michael B. Jordan, John Legend and Idris Elba's footsteps.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

“I felt I was being called up from the reserves to go back into service and step up and take care of things. And it was very organic the way we were in there,” said Aykroyd.

“This movie's been such a big part of my life for so many years,” Hudson said. “When we got into the jumpsuits ... I was kind of emotionally moved, I was teared up. It's great.”

Coon highlighted the elements of female empowerment and love in the film.

“I love that the centre of our story is a nerdy girl scientist. I mean, I think that's a wonderful invitation for the future,” she said.

The new outing is packed with young stars including Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim and McKenna Grace, who has a song on the film's soundtrack.

People magazine's newest sexist man alive, actor Paul Rudd and JK Simmons also star in the movie.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'The Matrix 4', 'Black Widow': 36 epic movies to watch as cinemas reopen

Check out the trailers for a selection of the best coming attractions for the rest of the year
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' is a love letter to The New Yorker

Director's 10th film pays homage to the legendary magazine, whose brilliant, incisive journalism shaped his world view from a young age.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Superheroes have lost their power over superfans in the pandemic era

With so many streaming options available, no one is hitting home runs in the movie business these days
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Home still where the heart is for first all-female 'Idols SA' top three Lifestyle
  2. Pro-Palestine group vows to continue call for Miss SA to withdraw from Miss ... Lifestyle
  3. Icebergs ahoy! Direct flights from Cape Town to Antarctica signal new era in ... Travel
  4. Fake sea and phony beaches: why Joburgers love an ocean fantasy Lifestyle
  5. ‘From icrush kaMama wakho to ekaSisi wakho’ — here’s what your politician faves ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources