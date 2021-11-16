WATCH | At least I can say I’ve tried! — Oprah totes butchered this Adele singalong

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey had Twitter in stitches after a video of her singing along to Adele’s Hello during a private concert went viral.

The British singer performed at an intimate CBS show attended by high-profile guests including singer Lizzo and Oprah on Monday.

The two-hour concert was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in the US and will air next week in Mzansi.

Fans relied on clips shared on social media to get glimpses of the event, and were chuckling at Oprah’s attempt at a singalong.