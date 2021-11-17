Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after conservatorship ruling

Pop star Britney Spears has given a sneak-peek into how she plans to use her newfound freedom, after gaining control of her personal life and estate earlier this month.

The Stronger singer, posted a video on her Twitter and Instagram handles in which she talked about her wanting to be “an advocate for people with real disabilities” and her hopes that her story will create impact and “make changes in the corrupt system”.

The singer said it's the little things that made a huge difference and for now, she was grateful for each day of freedom, having “the keys to my car”, an ATM card and cash, and “being able to be independent and feel like a woman”.

Spears's personal life and $60 million estate was overseen by her father under a 13-year long conservatorship, which ended last week after a long and drawn out legal battle.