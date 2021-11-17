‘Incredible talent’ on display on Guinness World Records Day

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year’s Guinness World Records (GWR) Day was as colourful as ever.

Talent from around the world smashed all kinds of records during the 18th annual GWR Day on Wednesday.

“If you want to be a Guinness World Records title holder just go for it,” said 29-year-old Ashley Watson.

The British gymnast broke his own record for the farthest backflip between two horizontal bars when he managed to propel himself 6m through the air.

“Find what you are really good at, see what the record is, train for it as hard as you can and do it,” he said.

In China, while balanced on his hands, Zhang Shuang pulled a car for 50m in 1 minute and 13.27 seconds.