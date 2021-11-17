‘Incredible talent’ on display on Guinness World Records Day
From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year’s Guinness World Records (GWR) Day was as colourful as ever.
Talent from around the world smashed all kinds of records during the 18th annual GWR Day on Wednesday.
“If you want to be a Guinness World Records title holder just go for it,” said 29-year-old Ashley Watson.
The British gymnast broke his own record for the farthest backflip between two horizontal bars when he managed to propel himself 6m through the air.
“Find what you are really good at, see what the record is, train for it as hard as you can and do it,” he said.
In China, while balanced on his hands, Zhang Shuang pulled a car for 50m in 1 minute and 13.27 seconds.
Credit: Reuters
Pumped and cheering after his record break, he said: “The skill is in having a very strong waist and abdomen, and good endurance in your triceps, arms and shoulders.”
Other winners include American Tyler Phillips, who broke the record for the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick, and Takahiro Ikeda from Japan, who managed 45 BMX time machines in 30 seconds.
Laura Biondo, 32, from Venezuela bagged a couple of certificate for her ball control skills, including the most double “around the world” ball control tricks in one minute achieved by a female.
Craig Glenday, editor in chief of the Guinness World Records book, said they were “blown away by the incredible talent and show of strength from our new record holders.
“Guinness World Records Day is a global celebration of record-breaking. It’s a chance for anyone who wants to tick off their name in the famous Guinness World Record books.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.