Will Smith wanted to ‘honour’ Serena and Venus Williams in ‘King Richard’

US actor Will Smith and tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams have opened up about the upcoming King Richard film, with Smith revealing he took the role of Richard Williams to “honour” the sisters and their family.

Smith plays the Williams patriarch in the biopic, which details how the Williams sisters reached the heights of sporting fame from a hardscrabble neighbourhood in Los Angeles, all under the guidance of their father.

Williams was coach, dad and promoter of the girls, training with them on broken-down public courts in 1990s South Los Angeles, collecting discarded balls, and battling derision and scepticism to get them attention.

In a new clip shared on an upcoming Red Table Talk episode, a Facebook show hosted by Smith’s wife, daughter and mother-in-law, the actor and tennis legends shared their feelings on why it was important to tell their story.