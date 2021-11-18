Lifestyle

Princess Charlene not in Monaco as she recovers at an undisclosed location

Prince Albert says Charlene is better but needs “rest and peace”

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
18 November 2021 - 13:49
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Albert has confirmed that Charlene is not in Monaco as she recovers from fatigue. File photo.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Albert has confirmed that Charlene is not in Monaco as she recovers from fatigue. File photo.
Image: SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images

Barely a week after Princess Charlene of Monaco reunited with her family after a 10-month stay in SA, her husband Prince Albert, has reportedly confirmed that she has left Monaco and is now recovering from fatigue at a secret location.

Earlier this week, the palace of Monaco released a statement saying that the former Olympic swimmer would not take part in any public duties, including the principality's national day celebrations on Friday, while she convalesces at an undisclosed location from an illness that saw her hospitalised in SA. 

“Their serene highnesses have both decided a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health.

“Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the princess is convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue.

Charlene will not resume princess duties yet, says Monaco palace

Princess Charlene of Monaco will not be seen in public for weeks yet while she convalesces at an undisclosed location from illness that saw her ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

“To protect the comfort and privacy essential to her recovery, the princess’s location will remain strictly confidential,” the statement said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Prince Albert confirmed to Monégasque publication Monaco Matin that Charlene was not in Monaco but rather at an undisclosed location which they would “be able to visit soon”. 

Albert, who wed the Zimbabwean-born beauty in 2011, added that while his wife was feeling “better”, she still needed rest and peace.

Charlene flew from Durban a week ago to be reunited with her family after a 10-month stay in SA, during which she received treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection.

READ MORE:

Princess Charlene reunites with family in Monaco after 10-month stay in SA

The princess received a royal send-off from Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini on Monday.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness

Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini bid farewell to Southern African-born Princess Charlene on Sunday evening as she departed KwaZulu-Natal to ...
News
1 week ago

Princess Charlene of Monaco leaves hospital after treatment for infection: palace

Princess Charlene of Monaco has left hospital in SA after treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Charlene will not resume princess duties yet, says Monaco palace Lifestyle
  2. You can whip up the perfect chocolate cake — without using your oven Food
  3. ‘From icrush kaMama wakho to ekaSisi wakho’ — here’s what your politician faves ... Lifestyle
  4. Home still where the heart is for first all-female 'Idols SA' top three Lifestyle
  5. Fake sea and phony beaches: why Joburgers love an ocean fantasy Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...