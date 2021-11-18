Princess Charlene not in Monaco as she recovers at an undisclosed location

Barely a week after Princess Charlene of Monaco reunited with her family after a 10-month stay in SA, her husband Prince Albert, has reportedly confirmed that she has left Monaco and is now recovering from fatigue at a secret location.

Earlier this week, the palace of Monaco released a statement saying that the former Olympic swimmer would not take part in any public duties, including the principality's national day celebrations on Friday, while she convalesces at an undisclosed location from an illness that saw her hospitalised in SA.

“Their serene highnesses have both decided a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health.

“Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the princess is convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue.