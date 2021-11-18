Princess Charlene not in Monaco as she recovers at an undisclosed location
Prince Albert says Charlene is better but needs “rest and peace”
Barely a week after Princess Charlene of Monaco reunited with her family after a 10-month stay in SA, her husband Prince Albert, has reportedly confirmed that she has left Monaco and is now recovering from fatigue at a secret location.
Earlier this week, the palace of Monaco released a statement saying that the former Olympic swimmer would not take part in any public duties, including the principality's national day celebrations on Friday, while she convalesces at an undisclosed location from an illness that saw her hospitalised in SA.
“Their serene highnesses have both decided a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health.
“Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the princess is convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue.
“To protect the comfort and privacy essential to her recovery, the princess’s location will remain strictly confidential,” the statement said on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Prince Albert confirmed to Monégasque publication Monaco Matin that Charlene was not in Monaco but rather at an undisclosed location which they would “be able to visit soon”.
Albert, who wed the Zimbabwean-born beauty in 2011, added that while his wife was feeling “better”, she still needed rest and peace.
Charlene flew from Durban a week ago to be reunited with her family after a 10-month stay in SA, during which she received treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection.
