SPOTLIGHT | Will Smith in 'King Richard'; 'New Material'; huge prizes; and the Ghostbusters are back
It's a big week in cinemas, with even more exciting local fare on the way, and we have several cool prizes up for grabs
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more.
In this week’s episode, we discuss two big films releasing on the big screen, and we take a look at all the glitz and glamour at the House of Gucci premiere in London. Also, the cast members of the upcoming local film New Material tell us why this comedy is not to be missed.
In King Richard, in cinemas from Friday November 19, award-winning actor Will Smith delivers one of his best performances in a decade. This inspiring biopic film tells the true story of the unconventional training methods employed by the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.
The film is a moving portrayal of the love and commitment of a father for his children – a tale of triumph over adversity – and Smith’s portrayal of the patriarch is nothing short of excellent, already creating buzz around him for another Academy Award.
If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters: Afterlife is also in cinemas this week. Jason Reitman takes over the director’s mantle from his father Ivan Reitman, who started this franchise way back in 1984. The cast of this instalment includes Paul Rudd (just voted the sexiest man alive by People magazine), Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace. Book now for a fun family day at the cinema.
We also check in with the fashion and glamour of the London premiere of House of Gucci, where Lada Gaga, Jared Leto and many other cast members did not disappoint, and Riaad Moosa, Schalk Bezuidenhout and Carishma Basday tell us why their forthcoming comedy, New Material, is not to be missed in cinemas from November 26.
