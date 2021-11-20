First luxury township hotel to open in Khayelitsha, Cape Town
Khayelitsha in Cape Town is known for crime and poverty.
But that is about to change.
Local businessman Bulelani Skaap and his wife Annette are set to open a luxury hotel in the sprawling township.
According to a statement, the 4-star hotel, billed as a “first of its kind in a SA township”, will open on December 5.
Skaap, popularly known as ‘Ace Mabheka’, has “trail-blazed in the lifestyle and entertainment facet”.
“Under his portfolio he has built lifestyle and entertainment spots, Kwa-Ace Lounge, Kwa Ace Kitchen and Kwa-Ace Eparkin which have all become popular tourist attractions for local and international travellers.
“It is only fitting that they integrate this luxury hotel within Khayelitsha, giving the international community the experience of the other side of Cape Town and more beyond the city,” the statement reads.
“Khayelitsha is the largest township in Cape Town ... It is a vibrant township known for its entrepreneurial spirit and social development projects. The people are friendly and inviting, the area is rich in culture and diversity, and is truly a SA experience that will stay with you forever.”
Annette, the CEO of the hotel, waxed lyrical about the development.
“We are pleased to introduce our new business expansion with the development of our first luxury hotel, The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa.
“This project has been in the making since 2018 but was derailed by the global pandemic, Covid-19, which has affected the global and business community,” said Annette.
“With this hotel we wish to accommodate our guests, local and international, to experience the other side of Cape Town and more beyond the city.
“We wish to for our guests to leave with an incredible SA experience that will stay with them forever.
“Our suites and luxury rooms have the backdrop of the renowned Table Mountain, Cape Winelands and Helderberg Mountains. Enjoy spectacular views while overlooking the landscape of Khayelitsha, an ‘unrefined gem’.”
TimesLIVE
