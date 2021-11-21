A little laugh, a little cry as Riaad Moosa returns with 'New Material'

There's lots to take home after watching the sequel: laughs, tears, rediscovering the characters and a bit of SA history

It’s almost a decade since Riaad Moosa charmed his way into the hearts of audiences as Cassim Caif, the young Fordsburg Muslim man determined to make a career as a standup comedian in spite of the objections of his fabric-shop-owning father Ebrahim (Vincent Ibrahim) in the sleeper hit comedy drama Material.



Though the film travelled to a slew of international festivals, earned five Golden Horn awards at the Saftas in 2013 and was much loved by local audiences, its director Craig Freimond says “there was absolutely no sense that there was going to be a future in it, largely because we felt that sequels were a bit tacky and it just didn’t feel like that kind of movie”...