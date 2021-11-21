Artist Zanele Muholi is building the first arts school in KZN

The visual artist and photographer hopes BaMu Learning Academy will give local youths a positive outlet for expression and curiosity

It takes a visionary to start an art school in the midst of a global pandemic and a languishing local arts sector.



No stranger to activism, visual artist and photographer Zanele Muholi has taken on a new project: building BaMu Learning Academy, a non-profit arts school in Umbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal. ..