Gruesome 'Squid Game' is really about the haves vs the have-nots
Lootings, murders and other true-crime stories from SA just show that the desperation of the impoverished is much worse in real life than on Netflix
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Forget K-Pop, the latest Korean craze to grab hold of the world is a TV show called Squid Game — which you’ve probably all watched already. The Netflix survival drama series was created by South Korean film director, screenwriter and producer Hwang Dong-hyuk.
If you don’t know what the fuss is about, the premise behind Netflix’s most-watched show of all time is that 456 players — all heavily indebted, pretty much like you and me — have the opportunity to win about R567m for playing a variety of children’s games. ..
