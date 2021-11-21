How brewing cups of kindness helped a Fourways couple deal with their sadness
Entrepreneurs with heart bring some cheer to troubled souls
21 November 2021 - 00:00
A small coffee shop in Fourways, Johannesburg, built on the principle of “brewing kindness daily”, is providing an antidote for people battling life’s challenges.
The DC Coffee Company in Pineslopes is the brainchild of husband and wife team Neil and Samantha Golding, who are “living the dream that makes us happier than we ever thought possible”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.