How brewing cups of kindness helped a Fourways couple deal with their sadness

Entrepreneurs with heart bring some cheer to troubled souls

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
21 November 2021 - 00:00

A small coffee shop in Fourways, Johannesburg, built on the principle of “brewing kindness daily”, is providing an antidote for people battling life’s challenges.

The DC Coffee Company in Pineslopes is the brainchild of husband and wife team Neil and Samantha Golding, who are “living the dream that makes us happier than we ever thought possible”...

